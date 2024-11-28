Pulwama martyr widow files fraud case against in-laws

Jaipur, Nov 28 (IANS) Manju Lamba, the widow of Rohitash Lamba who was martyred in the Pulwama attack, has filed a fraud and harassment case against her brother-in-law, Jitendra Lamba, and her in-laws.

She alleged that after her husband's death in 2019, which left her to raise their two-month-old son, her in-laws, including her mother-in-law Ghisi Devi, father-in-law Babulal, and brother-in-law Jitendra, manipulated her into signing blank cheques and withdrew money from her bank accounts.

According to her, they also altered the nominee's details and transferred control of her accounts without her consent.

The case is currently being investigated by the Harmara police.

She mentioned that around Rs 5 crore she received from various sources, including the CRPF and government funds, were deposited in her account after her husband's death. However, she was unaware of the withdrawals because her brother-in-law had removed her number from the account and added his own.

Jitendra Lamba, in his defence, claimed that Manju had been living separately since her husband's death and had frequent quarrels with the family.

He added that they had installed cameras for security due to her behaviour. He also suggested that Manju's real motive for the case was to go abroad after remarrying.

He emphasised that the investigation should proceed, and if he and his parents are found guilty, they should be punished, while requesting protection for their safety.

Manju had previously sat on a dharna with other widows in March 2023 outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot's residence, demanding a job for her brother-in-law. --IANS

arc/dan

