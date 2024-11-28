Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Araijeet Singh Hundal scores winner as India prevail over Japan 3-2

Muscat (Oman), Nov 28 (IANS) The Indian junior men’s hockey team registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Japan, who fought back from a goal deficit twice, in their second match in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman on Thursday.

Thokchom Kingson Singh (12’) opened the account for India but Japan’s Neo Sato (15’, 38’) scored soon after to restore parity. As both teams traded penalty corners in the second half, Rohit (36’) gave India the lead but Neo Sato found the back of the net again to level the scores. Araijeet Singh Hundal (39’) seized the lead for India again towards the end of the third quarter and India held on to the one-goal lead to seal their victory.

Both teams engaged in a back-and-forth tussle for territory from the starting whistle, leading to a penalty corner for Japan three minutes into the game. Bikramjit Singh remained alert, averting any danger to his goal. Despite Japan employing a high press, India skilfully bypassed it with clever aerial balls and silky skills. Both teams wrestled for meaningful possession, and it was Dilraj Singh who earned a penalty corner for India with three minutes left in the first quarter.

Thokchom Kingson Singh picked up a stray ball from the corner and granted India the lead with a low and powerful reverse shot. However, in the last minute, Japan earned a penalty corner of their own and Neo Sato restored parity with a drag flick past the Indian defence.

As the second quarter began, India attempted to regain the lead with Manmeet Singh testing the keeper twice in quick succession within two minutes, however, Kisho Kuroda was up to the task on both occasions. They traded blows but no clear chances emerged until Japan earned a penalty corner with six minutes left in the quarter.

India's first rusher, Rohit put his body on the line to ensure Japan could not capitalise on this opportunity. The Japanese forwards went on to earn a couple of penalty corners with two minutes left in the quarter. However, India remained undeterred and responded with a penalty corner of their own but Japan scrambled in defence, ensuring the first half ended 1-1.

The third quarter began similarly with Japan drawing a couple of penalty corners around the four-minute mark. However, vice-captain Rohit and Bikramjit Singh swatted away Japan’s attempts and India pushed forward to earn a penalty corner of their own.

This time Rohit was on hand to flick the ball past the keeper and give India the lead. Immediately in search of an equaliser, Japan’s Neo Sato stepped up again to score from a penalty corner and make it 2-2. With India pressing high, it wasn’t long before Arshdeep Singh pinched the ball near the Japanese circle and found Araijeet who unleashed a first-time shot to grant India the lead in the game again.

Japan took the initiative as the last quarter began and earned more penalty corners but India held firm and threatened the Japanese goal occasionally, albeit, with no end product. Japan pressured the Indian defence as the clock wound down and earned a few penalty corners but Prince Deep Singh remained alert in goal until the last minute and ensured India won the match 3-2.

In their third match of the event, India will take on Chinese Taipei on Saturday.

