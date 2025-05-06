Pulkit Samrat is 'training in silence' to get into beast mode for ‘Glory’

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Pulkit Samrat is gearing up for his upcoming project, “Glory,” and he’s taking his fitness journey to the next level.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared that he is “training in silence” to get into “beast mode” for his role, showcasing his dedication and commitment to his craft. Pulkit posted a couple of his monochrome photos boxing at the gym, giving a glimpse into his intense training routine for his upcoming actioner, where he plays a boxer. The images showcase his dedication to getting into top shape for the role, with Pulkit visibly focused as he sharpens his skills.

In the images, the ‘Fukrey’ actor proudly flaunts his biceps as he trains, showcasing his intense workout routine. The actor’s impressive physique is on full display as he gears up for his role as a boxer in the upcoming film “Glory.”

Sharing his photos, Samrat wrote, “Training in silence so the punches speak loud!! What’s your soundtrack for beast mode? Suggest some kickass workout music..#PulFit #PulkitsWeighOfLife #glory.” The actor also added the song "Flex Up" by Lil Yachty to the photos.

In March, Pulkit had announced the completion of a shooting schedule for “Glory” in Punjab. He shared heartfelt moments from the shoot and captioned his post, “That’s a glorious schedule wrap on #Glory !! Memories made, jokes shared, and one incredible team that made it all happen!! #Punjab, you’ve been kind. I’ll miss my mornings here.”

“Glory,” a sports crime drama, marks Pulkit Samrat’s highly awaited debut on the OTT platform. In this thrilling series, the actor takes on the challenging role of a boxer. The series, directed by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, is produced by Atomic Films. Alongside Pulkit, it also stars Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky in significant roles.

Pulkit Samrat was last seen in the comedy film “Fukrey 3,” where he starred alongside Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, and Ali Fazal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.