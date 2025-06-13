Pulkit Samrat says, 'proud of your journey' as Kriti Kharbanda completes 16 years in the industry

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat is a proud husband as wife Kriti Kharbanda completed 16 successful years in the entertainment industry.

Taking to the stories section of his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Happy Sweet 16 Pretty Kharbanda!"

The 'Fukrey' actor added, "Forever so proud of your journey, your relentless attitude, your unfiltered dreams and your capability to conquer them!! 16 years and counting.. Happy 16 seniors!"

For the unversed, after kick-starting her career as a model, Kharbanda made her Tollywood debut in 2009 with the film "Boni". A year later, she also stepped into Sandalwood with the movie "Chirru".

Post making her mark in the South, Kharbanda did her first Bollywood movie in 2016 "Raaz: Reboot"

Made under the direction of Vikram Bhatt, the horror thriller starred Emraan Hashmi, and Gaurav Arora in the lead. The fourth installment in the 'Raaz' series received a worldwide release on 16 September 2016.

Back in May, Pulkit used social media to reveal that Kriti is his support system.

He shared that she stood by him as a pillar of strength, helping him overcome every bruise and hardship that came his way.

Marking the last day of the shoot for his OTT debut "Glory", Pulkit dropped a couple of photos on social media, where he was seen cutting a cake to celebrate the wrap-up.

Showing his gratitude for his better half, a part of his post read, "And to my beautiful wife.. @kriti.kharbanda While I was in the ring, you held the ropes outside! You took every bruise I brought home and covered it with strength.. You were my breath between rounds.. I love you!!"

While Pulkit awaits the release of "Glory", Kriti's first OTT series, "Raina Naidu 2" premiered on Netflix on Friday.

The second installment in the beloved drama also stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea in key roles, along with others.

