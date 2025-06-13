Kangana Ranaut reconnects with herself during a visit to the ancient Shivoham Shiva Temple in Bengaluru

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut recently took a spiritual pause from her busy schedule as she visited the ancient Shivoham Shiva Temple in Bengaluru.

Immersed in the serene atmosphere, the actress used the moment to reconnect with herself and seek inner peace. The 'Queen' actress visited the iconic Shivoham Shiva temple, which is known for its towering 65-foot Shiva statue and peaceful meditation spaces. The temple has been a center of faith for over 30 years. Kangana’s visit was marked by moments of quiet reflection and a deep sense of devotion as she sought blessings in the sacred space.

Her spiritual path continued with a visit to the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, also nestled within the temple complex. During her visit, Ranaut reflected on the deeper meaning of life as she engaged in a heartfelt dialogue with AiR–Atman in Ravi, the founder of the Shivoham Shiva Temple and a well-known spiritual guide and Happiness Ambassador.

Speaking about Kangana’s visit, AiR-Atman in Ravi shared, “It was an honor to welcome Kangana Ranaut to the Shivoham Shiva Temple. Her openness to spiritual exploration and her quest for deeper understanding truly reflect what this temple stands for. Our conversation was a beautiful exchange of thoughts on life, consciousness, and the pursuit of inner peace. It’s heartening to see public figures embrace and encourage spiritual growth—a path that ultimately leads us to our true self, the Atman. Realizing that ‘I am not the body; I am the Divine Soul’ is the beginning of true bliss. This realisation is the ultimate goal of life.’’

Reflecting on her experience, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress mentioned, “This temple is not just a place of worship but a powerful center of spiritual energy. I was truly in awe of its divine beauty and serenity. The vibrations here are incredibly uplifting—it’s the kind of place that calls you to sit, reflect, and reconnect with yourself. My conversation with AiR was deeply meaningful, and his vision of inner awakening resonates with me. Whenever I’m in Bengaluru, I would love to return here to meditate and immerse myself in this sacred atmosphere.”

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut’s most recent appearance was in “Emergency,” a film she also directed. In the biopic, she played the role of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also starred Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and others in pivotal roles.

