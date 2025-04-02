Pulkit Samrat performs a puja as he begins filming for ‘Rahu Ketu’

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat has kicked off the filming of his upcoming project, “Rahu Ketu,” with a traditional pooja ceremony.

The actor marked the beginning of this exciting new journey with a spiritual ritual, setting a positive tone for the film's production. On Wednesday, Pulkit took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos and videos as his project ‘Rahu Ketu’ went on the floors. The ‘Fukrey’ actor captioned the post, “Taare bhi line pe lag gaye… kyunki hamare Rahu-Ketu bilkul sahi jagah hain! Tayyar ho jao, hum tumhari orbit mein entry maarne wale hain! #RahuKetu Filming begins… see you at the movies!.”

In the clip, Samrat is seen performing a puja along with the other teammates. Some of the photos show the actor holding a clapperboard and posing with Varun Sharma and Shalini Pandey. Reacting to his post, actress Kriti Kharbanda commented, “Congratulations and all the best u awesome people!.”

Zee Studios also shared a couple of pictures from the sets of Rahu Ketu on social media and captioned the post as, “Some call it fate, we call it #RahuKetu ka khel! Aur yeh aapke life mein bhi jald hi pravesh karenge, shoot begins now.”

Directed by Vipul Vig, 'Rahu Ketu' marks Pulkit’s first on-screen collaboration with Shalini. Samrat and Varun had previously worked together in the hit comedy “Fukrey.”

Besides ‘Rahu Ketu,’ Pulkit also has “Suswagatam Khushamadeed” with Isabelle Kaif in the lineup.

A few days ago, he announced the release date of the film, which showcases a unique cross-cultural love story, emphasizing the power of togetherness in today’s divided world. In his post, the actor shared his excitement and relief following the announcement, reflecting on the hurdles the film has overcome to get to this point.

Earlier in a statement, Pulkit Samrat spoke about being a part of “Suswagatam Khushamadeed” and stated he is happy to be a part of a good story and a good team.

“I am glad that the makers believe so much in the film that in spite of so many hurdles, date changes, etc., we are finally gonna release the film that we’ve made with so much love! It’s been years of waiting, and now I can’t wait for the audiences to watch this work of heart and labor,” Pulkit shared.

The romantic comedy is slated to hit the theatres on 16th May 2025.

