Puducherry Police register 50 cases on senior citizen scam complaints

Puducherry, Nov 6 (IANS) Puducherry Police have registered 50 cases based on complaints of money being swindled from senior citizens’ bank accounts.

According to police reports, scammers posing as bank officials have been contacting senior citizens, asking them to update information such as KYC details, Aadhaar numbers, Pension Payment Orders (PPO), bank account details, and PAN numbers.

The police have warned the public, especially senior citizens, not to share OTP details, as the scammers are using this information to steal funds from their accounts. In an official statement, the Puducherry police reiterated that no bank would request such sensitive information, including OTPs, over phone calls.

The police also cautioned the public about a rise in other cybercrimes, including fake job offers, arrest threats via messages, warnings about SIM card blocking, and fraudulent investment schemes.

They advised senior citizens to be particularly vigilant against fraudulent messages, especially those requesting money to confirm their identity. Additionally, the Puducherry Cyber Crime Police issued a warning to Sabarimala pilgrims from Puducherry.

Scammers have reportedly been approaching pilgrims, claiming they need to enrol in a government insurance scheme for the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

This comes after the Kerala government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of any Sabarimala pilgrim who dies during the pilgrimage.

According to Puducherry police, scammers have been using this announcement as a pretext, convincing pilgrims to pay “processing fees,” GST, and other charges for the so-called insurance scheme.

The police clarified that no such fees or insurance enrollment is required by the Kerala government and urged the public to not transfer money in response to such demands.

For any concerns, the public is advised to contact the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or reach out to the police.

