Public is suffering due to AAP-BJP conflict in Delhi, says Udit Raj

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Congress leader Udit Raj, in a conversation with IANS on Sunday, shared his views on various issues, including pollution in Delhi and the statements made by renowned spiritual speaker Devkinandan Thakur.

On the issue of pollution in Delhi, Udit Raj commented on Farooq Abdullah's suggestion that the capital should be shifted from Delhi.

He said that the ongoing tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP-led central government was causing difficulties for the public. Both parties keep accusing each other, and if they are kept away from the government and Congress comes to power, Delhi will become cleaner and better.

He recalled how diesel buses used to run in Delhi but Congress, when in power, converted all buses to CNG.

Regarding Devkinandan Thakur's suggestion to create a Sanatan board, Udit Raj supported the idea of setting up a board to preserve the Sanatan tradition.

He also commented on the growing trend of sending children abroad for education and suggested that these children should be brought back.

He questioned why parents didn't prefer sending their children to traditional Gurukuls and following the ancient educational system.

On Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's statement that Congress had changed the Constitution during Indira Gandhi's time, Udit Raj questioned why Gadkari raised this point during the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

He argued that the real question should be what the current government has done for the poor, employment, and healthcare. Commenting on the Emergency period, Udit Raj said that everyone knows it was a tragic happening, and questioned whether people wanted to live in the present or dwell in the past.

He slammed the current Modi government, stating that apart from Nitin Gadkari, the entire cabinet was ineffective.

Regarding Congress leader Nitin Raut's statement that he was removed from the cabinet in the previous government for saying "Jai Bhim," Udit Raj stated that significant changes had taken place since Rahul Gandhi came to the party.

He noted that some individuals had been reprimanded, and emphasised that Congress had always worked to honour B.R. Ambedkar and the party is now rectifying its past mistakes.

