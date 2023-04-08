Public sector non-life insurers doesn't respect CLC orders: GIEAIA

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) Around 1,000-1,500 employees of the government owned general insurance companies have been transferred and the management are violating the orders of the Chief Labour Commissioner, government of India, alleged Trilok Singh, General Secretary, General Insurance Employees' All India Association (GIEAIA).

In a letter to the Union Labour Minister Bhupinder Yadav on Saturday, Singh said: "In the ongoing week, we came to know that the Management of these PSGICs (public sector general insurance companies) are implementing the KPI (key performance indicators) and has issued transfer orders for nearly 1,000-1,500 employees/officers in the companies."

The four companies are National Insurance Company Ltd, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, United India Insurance Company Ltd and The New India Assurance Company Ltd.

Singh also said contrary to the Chief Labour Commissioner's orders that the management should have bilateral discussions with the unions and others before rolling out any restructuring exercise, the companies have begun the implement KPI and restructuring exercise.

"Further, it is very painful that the management of the PSGICS are even not having basic courtesy to show respect for the orders issued by the constitutional bodies, as they moved with roll out before having any discussion with the Unions and Associations."

