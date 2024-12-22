Public outrage in Jharkhand's Giridih over murder, police station gheraoed

Giridih, Dec 22 (IANS) Public anger erupted in the Mufassil police station area of Jharkhand's Giridih district on Sunday following the brutal murder of Damodar Gop, a resident of Kabirbad village.

Hundreds of villagers gheraoed the Mufassil police station, demanding capital punishment for the accused. They also blocked the main road outside the police station for nearly two hours leading to a massive jam.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a group of youths attacked Gop with knives near his home. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhanbad.

According to sources, the confrontation began earlier that day when blasting work was being carried out in the mines near Kabirbad village. Gop, along with mining company workers, asked a group of youths on motorbikes to leave the area for safety reasons. This led to a heated argument.

About 30 minutes later, a group of 8-10 youths returned and attacked Gop with knives. Following the attack, villagers apprehended two of the assailants and handed them over to the police.

Acting swiftly, the police conducted raids overnight, leading to the arrest of five more suspects, including the main accused.

The primary suspect, who allegedly stabbed Gop in the stomach, was arrested, and the weapon used in the crime was recovered.

Police revealed that the main accused has a criminal history and was recently released on bail in another case. SDPO Jeetwahan Oraon said that efforts are going on to locate other individuals involved in the attack.

On Sunday morning, the news of Gop's death triggered widespread outrage. Residents demanded a fast-track trial and the death penalty for the culprits. Senior police officers intervened to pacify the agitated crowd and managed to clear the roadblock.

Dumri MLA Jairam Mahato visited the scene and urged police officials to ensure strict legal action against the accused. He assured the public that justice would be served promptly.

