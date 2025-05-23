Proud to support conservation efforts of Olive Ridley turtles, says Karan Adani

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director Karan Adani on Friday said that they were proud to support conservation efforts of Olive Ridley as the population of the vulnerable sea turtle species thrives in Odisha.

The Olive Ridley turtle derives its name from its olive-coloured carapace -- the hard upper shell.

The sea turtle is one of seven living marine turtle species classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. Their distinct breeding patterns and growing threat from human activity make the species increasingly fragile.

"We are delighted that the Olive Ridley turtles are thriving in record numbers at Gahirmatha beach near Dhamra," said Karan Adani, in a post on social media platform X, on the occasion of World Turtle Day.

"We are proud to support conservation efforts that protect them and their fragile ecosystems in Odisha," he added.

Adani Group’s Dhamra port in Odisha is home to one of the world’s largest nesting populations of Olive Ridley turtles.

The Group has created a corpus of Rs 30 crore for the conservation and protection of the Olive Ridley turtles.

In a video posted on X, Karan Adani listed some measures undertaken by Adani Ports for the conservation of the Olive Ridley turtles.

This includes dark sky lighting -- special lights installed to reduce sea glare and aid turtle movement; turtle migration support – providing trawlers to the Forest Department for patrolling during migration periods to ensure safety; safe navigation -- port routes planned away from turtle congregation zones.

Other measures include fishing zone marking -- buoys are placed to restrict fishing boats from entering turtle-sensitive areas; and community engagement -- partnering with Divisional Forest Officer Bhadrak to educate fishers on mangrove and turtle conservation.

In the 2024-25 season, about 6.89 lakh Olive Ridley turtles nested at Gahirmatha beach, the company said.

Karan Adani noted that APSEZ will continue to work on their conservation efforts for the marine species.

"Working with local communities and wildlife authorities, we continue to safeguard these gentle marine creatures," the Managing Director of APSEZ said.

