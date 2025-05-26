Proud moment: Col Sofiya Qureshi's family meets PM Modi during Vadodara visit

Vadodara, May 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first visit to Vadodara after Operation Sindoor, met with the family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi -- one of the two women officers from the armed forces who led media briefings on the operation.

Immediately after landing at Harni Airport, the Prime Minister interacted with Colonel Qureshi’s family, who described the meeting as a proud and emotional moment.

Her father, Taj Mohammad, shared his joy with IANS, saying, “I was ecstatic to meet the Prime Minister. Every citizen should be aware of our nation -- Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. The youth, whether boys or girls, must serve the country. Only then can India truly progress.”

Emphasising the importance of girls’ education, he added, “The country will only move forward if girls are educated. What is the meaning of Bharat Mata if our daughters are not empowered through education?”

The Prime Minister also met other members of Colonel Qureshi’s family -- Halima Qureshi, her brother Sanjay Qureshi, and twin sister Shyna Sunsara.

Thousands of people had gathered along the route from Harni Airport, lining the streets to witness the grand roadshow and cultural performances organised in the Prime Minister’s honour.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Shyna Sunsara shared her feelings: “Meeting PM Modi was an honour. It was a moment of pride when he held the roadshow. He has done a lot for women's empowerment. We felt a different kind of happiness.”

Recalling their bond, she added, “Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is my twin sister -- she’s 15 minutes older than me. When your sibling does something for the nation, it inspires not just the family but the entire community. She’s no longer just my sister -- she’s the country’s sister now.”

PM Modi was greeted with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” “Modi-Modi,” and “Vande Mataram” as people waved the national flag and showered flower petals during a special ‘Sindoor Samman Yatra’. The crowd celebrated with slogans and captured the moment on their phones.

Participants paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, many wearing themed costumes, acknowledging both the military's role and the Prime Minister’s leadership during Operation Sindoor -- India’s military action targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Members of the African community in Vadodara also welcomed the Prime Minister, holding placards with messages like “Peace was attacked: India roared back with justice” and “India’s courage is the light that ends the evil of terrorism.”

Later, in a post on X, PM Modi wrote: “It was an immense joy to come to this city rich with cultural heritage. Today’s road show was a spectacular road show! I wholeheartedly thank everyone for the blessings showered in such large numbers -- and that too by coming in the morning….!!”

The Prime Minister’s visit also includes the inauguration and foundation-laying of multiple development projects worth Rs 82,000 crore for Gujarat.

