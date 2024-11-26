Protests in TN lead to rescheduling of CA foundation exam

Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the CA Foundation Examination from January 14, 2025, to January 16, 2025.

The decision comes in response to widespread protests in Tamil Nadu against the initial scheduling of the exam on Pongal day.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ICAI clarified that the exam was postponed to accommodate the Makar Sankranti, Bihu, and Pongal festivals celebrated across India.

The controversy arose after ICAI’s initial decision to conduct the examination on Pongal, Tamil Nadu’s most celebrated festival, triggered strong objections.

DMK Deputy General Secretary and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, sister of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had came out strongly against the earlier decision of the ICAI to conduct the CA foundation examination on Pongal day.

Kanimozhi, in a social media post, described the scheduling as “gross insensitivity” and accused the institute of disregarding Tamil traditions and regional autonomy.

She had demanded an immediate postponement of the exam, stating, “Pongal is the most celebrated festival in Tamil Nadu, depicting the culture, heritage, and tradition of the state. The Union Government must direct the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, under which ICAI operates, to reschedule the exam to honour Tamil sentiments.”

Similar concerns were raised by CPI(M) leader and Madurai MP, Su Venkatesan. He criticised the decision to conduct the Business Law exam on Pongal and the Quantitative Aptitude test on Farmers’ Day on January 16.

Calling it disrespectful to Tamil culture, Venkatesan emphasised that festivals like Pongal hold as much cultural significance for Tamil Nadu as Holi, Deepavali, and Durga Puja do in other regions of India.

In a statement, Venkatesan revealed that many students and parents had expressed their concerns to him.

He described the original scheduling as “an insult to Tamil culture” and urged the Central government and ICAI to revise the exam dates.

He had previously raised the issue with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and ICAI President Ranjith Kumar Agarwal through formal letters, advocating for a change.

Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival celebrated across Tamil Nadu. It typically falls on January 14 or 15 during the Tamil month of Thai and is dedicated to the Sun god.

The festival marks the beginning of Uttarayana, the Sun’s six-month northward journey as it enters Capricorn.

The festival spans three to four days: Bhogi, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal. Its name derives from the ceremonial dish “Pongal,” prepared with freshly harvested rice, milk, and jaggery. On Mattu Pongal, cattle are honoured with bathing, colorful decorations, and processions.

Homes are adorned with Kolam art, prayers are offered, gifts exchanged, and families gather to strengthen social bonds. Pongal is celebrated not only in Tamil Nadu and South India but also by Tamil communities in Sri Lanka and the global Tamil diaspora.

—IANS

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.