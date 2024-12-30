Protectors of foreign invaders: Naqvi on Akhilesh Yadav's 'Shivling' remarks

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Reacting to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's call for 'excavation' of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence over his claims of 'Shivling' beneath it, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi rebuked him for making unjust remarks, aimed at winning the support of a particular vote bank. He also asked the SP supremo to stop behaving like a "protector of foreign invaders."

Speaking to IANS, Naqvi remarked, “Some people are trying to act as protectors of foreign invaders and criminal acts. They mistakenly believe that such actions will benefit them politically. Every communal disturbance is turned into an opportunity for political excavations, but it will yield no results.”

The remarks come amid the ongoing excavations in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Sambhal, which have become a new flashpoint in state politics. Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, speaking on the ongoing excavations, took a jibe at UP CM Yogi Adityanath and sarcastically remarked, “Excavations are happening everywhere in the state. We believe there is a Shivling below the CM’s official residence too, maybe they should start digging there as well.”

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla also took potshots at Akhilesh Yadav over latter's bizarre claims on excavations and asked why he has an objection with everything that the state administration does.

Reacting sharply to Akhilesh's remarks, he said, “Does this mean Akhilesh Yadav himself buried a Shivling in the CM’s residence? If he has suddenly developed such affection for Shivlings, he should take his claims to court and get an order to prove it. Otherwise, this is nothing more than baseless rhetoric. During his tenure as Chief Minister, did he conveniently slept through events like the Maha Kumbh?”

Reacting to Congress’s allegations of mismanagement during the state funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Naqvi said, “Manmohan Singh was never a necessity but merely a compulsion for the Congress Party. When he was alive, they did not give him his due and now, after his death, they are accusing us of not honouring him. Soon after his mortal remains were consigned to flames, the Congress party turned it into a political agenda.”

Congress had earlier criticised the Centre, alleging negligence and state apathy during Manmohan Singh’s state funeral. The party termed the arrangements a "shocking display" of indifference.

