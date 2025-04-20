Protecting life, property amid blaze noble service: Himachal CM

Shimla, April 20 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said on Sunday that protecting life and property amid blaze "is not just a duty but a noble service" while he flagged off 13 fire-fighting vehicles to enhance the emergency response capabilities.

Presiding over the closing ceremony of Fire Service Week at the Fire Training Centre in Baldeyan in Shimla district, the Chief Minister felicitated fire service personnel for their exemplary service and presented awards.

He also paid tribute at the Shaheed Smarak and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of two fire personnel, Joginder Pal and Ghanshyam, who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2009 while serving in Nalagarh in Solan district.

The Chief Minister lauded the bravery and dedication of fire, Home Guard and police personnel, saying, "Protecting life and property amid blazing fires is not just a duty but a noble service."

He emphasised the government is actively working to strengthen fire services, particularly given Himachal Pradesh's vulnerability to disasters due to its hilly terrain.

He said the government is making efforts to fill vacant posts in the Home Guards Department and the recruitment process for 700 new Home Guard personnel would commence soon.

The Chief Minister also praised the critical role played by the fire services, the Home Guards, and the SDRF personnel during the 2023 monsoon-led disaster.

He accused the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government of mismanaging public funds and said the present government curbed corruption and generated an additional revenue exceeding Rs 2,200 crore by tightening noose against corrupt individuals.

He said the government is bringing significant reforms in the education and healthcare sectors.

The state is considering introducing CBSE curriculum in government schools, starting initially with 100 schools, he added.

Similarly, healthcare reforms are underway to provide better medical services across the state, CM Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister assured that these efforts would yield visible and positive results in the future.

