Private, Govt investment plans in January-March surged to record Rs 18.9 lakh crore

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) There has been a significant jump in the number of investment projects announced in the January-March quarter of FY25, at Rs 18.9 lakh crore, compared to Rs 19.4 lakh crore worth of projects announced in the first three quarters combined (April-December) of the financial year, according to a Bank of Baroda report.

These project announcements were made by private companies as well as the Central and state governments, and add up to a total investment of Rs 38.3 lakh crore for the full financial year 2024-25.

The report has analysed a sample of companies, as per their ownership type, industries, and location of their projects. The sample covers projects worth Rs 36.3 lakh crore (95 per cent of the total), of which government projects (Centre, states, local bodies and joint ventures) account for Rs 11.1 lakh crore, and private projects for Rs 25.2 lakh crore. Amongst the private companies, foreign companies announced projects worth Rs 2.6 lakh crore and domestic companies worth Rs 22.6 lakh crore.

Government-wise split shows that the Central government has done the heavy-lifting by announcing projects worth Rs 7.4 lakh crore (67 per cent of the government's total), while state governments and local bodies account for Rs 3.7 lakh crore (33 per cent). Data for states also includes projects announced by local bodies.

Looking at the projects announced by the Central government, 91 per cent of the projects announced are in five sectors, namely - renewable electricity, road transport, refinery, conventional electricity, and shipping, costing Rs 6.8 lakh crore.

The remaining are in sectors such as chemicals, steel, railways, minerals, storage & distribution, housing, electricity transmission, commercial complex, fertilisers, health, and education. Renewable electricity projects alone account for around 37 per cent (Rs 2.7 lakh crore) of the total investment, which is expected to generate at least 12,555 MW of power.

State-wise the largest investments have been announced in Chhattisgarh (Rs 1.4 lakh crore) and Odisha (Rs 0.8 lakh crore). In case of roads, out of a total allocation of Rs 1.4 lakh crore, projects worth Rs 0.67 lakh crore (47 per cent) have been announced in Rajasthan, to construct 28 flyovers, Rs 0.5 lakh crore (35 per cent) will be spent in Assam to construct 1,647 km roads and Rs 0.25 lakh crore (18 per cent) is for Meghalaya (136km road).

Under refineries, government undertakings are expected to spend Rs 1 lakh crore to create 600 MW of power. In the case of conventional electricity, out of a total investment of Rs 99,376 crore, Rs 80,000 crore will be used for electricity projects in Bihar. Odisha and Chhattisgarh account for smaller projects.

Amongst shipping projects, Gujarat was the key beneficiary (Rs 58,750 crore versus a total of Rs 62,120 crore), with others being Assam, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the report added.

