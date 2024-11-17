Prosecutors accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of violating jail rules, orchestrating campaign to influence public opinion

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Troubles continue to mount for rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs as prosecutors have claimed that the rapper has made an effort to "evade law enforcement monitoring".

The prosecutors have also claimed that he has tried to "corruptly influence witness testimony" while incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In new court documents, which were filed on Friday, November 15, the 55-year-old music mogul is being accused of using other inmates' phone access, using a "non-authorised third-party messaging service" to communicate with multiple people and enlisting his children for a "social media campaign" around his birthday, allegedly in an effort to influence a potential jury.

As per ‘People’, the new allegations come as part of the prosecution's opposition to Combs' latest motion for bail filed on November 8, and after he was denied bail by two different federal judges following his September indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the new court documents, prosecutors argue that Combs "offers nothing new and material justifying a third bail hearing" and "has continued to engage in a relentless course of obstructive conduct designed to subvert the integrity" of the proceedings”.

While attempting to evade law enforcement monitoring, the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties", the document alleges. "For these reasons, the Court should deny the defendant a new bail hearing”.

In the opposition, prosecutors allege that Combs has "repeatedly communicated with others" in ways that are "designed to evade" law enforcement monitoring, by using other inmates' phone access codes to make calls, using "three-way calls to contact other individuals", and messaging "unauthorised" contacts via an "unauthorised third-party communication system".

