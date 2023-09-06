Properties of local terrorists taking refuge in Pakistan will be seized: J&K DGP

Jammu, Sept 6 (IANS) J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that the properties of those local terrorists who are natives of the UT and have fled to Pakistan to take refuge would be seized.

Addressing a media conference in Rajouri, the DGP said that police has a list of those terrorists who operated in different parts of J&K and then fled to Pakistan to take refuge there.

“Their properties are being attached and the process will continue. A close watch is being maintained on these terrorists as they continue to promote terrorism while sitting across the line of control (LoC).

“There will be no mercy for them. If they try to come back, they will be killed. These people are behind the attempts of reviving terrorism in J&K.

“Nine to twelve terrorists, most of whom are foreigners, are operating in Rajouri-Poonch range.

“We have inputs that they were on the move from Kulgam-Shopian districts in the Valley to Rajouri-Poonch districts of Jammu division.

“Three of them have been killed and the hunt is on to track down others. One terrorist who had slipped from the mountains was found dead in Reasi.

“Another one was killed in Rajouri encounter and the third was killed in Reasi encounter where the operation is still going on,” the police chief said.

He said that attempts from across the LoC to revive terrorism will not be allowed to succeed.

He said Village Defence Committees (VDCs) are playing a great role in anti-terrorist operations.

“All major infiltration bids have been foiled. It has been decided to deploy police at some points along with the army on the LoC to further strengthen the border grid,” he said.

He agreed that as long as consignments of narcotics continue to be sent from across the border, the challenge of counteracting narcotic smuggling will remain. He said some border residents working as members of narcotic dealing gangs are being identified for strict action.

