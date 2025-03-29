Prominent Odisha IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan takes voluntary retirement

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Senior Odisha cadre IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan has opted for voluntary retirement after an impactful career focused on women’s empowerment, education, and sports.

The Centre has approved her application, and the Odisha government has been instructed to issue the necessary notification.

A 2000-batch officer, Karthikeyan is a graduate in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. She also holds a Master’s Degree in International Politics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Karthikeyan’s career took off in the Maoist-affected Sundargarh district, where she launched a pioneering initiative to provide bicycles to high school girls under the motto ‘Mobility is Empowerment’.

Sponsored by banks, the scheme reduced dropout rates and was later adopted across Odisha. Known for her innovative approach, she also introduced eggs in the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme in Sundargarh in 2006, significantly increasing student enrolment.

Her tenure as Collector of Cuttack made her the first woman to hold the position. She later served as Director of Social Welfare and led the hugely successful ‘Mission Shakti’ initiative under the then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The programme empowered 70 lakh women, increasing credit linkages to women’s self-help groups from Rs 500 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.

Karthikeyan’s efforts in promoting women entrepreneurs were celebrated with the creation of ‘Mission Shakti’ bazaars, and her work attracted attention from international figures like Bill Gates.

Karthikeyan made strides in promoting sports, particularly football, in the Naxal-prone areas of Odisha. She introduced sports programs to help youth steer away from violence and established hostels for aspiring hockey players.

Karthikeyan’s brief tenure as Secretary of Culture saw the successful hosting of the first World Odia Language Conference in Bhubaneswar, attended by Odia enthusiasts worldwide.

She retired as Special Secretary in the state Finance Department.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.