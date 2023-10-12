Prohibitory orders clamped in historical Mysuru city over celebration of Mahisha Dasara in K’taka

Mysuru, Oct 12 (IANS) Karnataka Police clamped prohibitory orders under IPC Section 144 in Mysuru city including the Chamundi Hills area in view of the controversy surrounding the celebration of Mahisha Dasara.

Ramesh Banoth, Police Commissioner, Mysuru city stated on Thursday that the decision to clamp prohibitory orders from the midnight of October 12 to October 14, had been taken in public interest.

The police department had rejected a submission seeking permission to celebrate the Mahisha Dasara atop Chamundi Hills by Dalit organisations and intellectuals.

The cops also refused permission to the ‘Chamundi Hill Chalo’ programme organised by right-wingers and BJP MP Pratap Simha to prevent the Mahisha Dasara celebrations. Right-wingers maintain that Mahisha was a demon king slain by the goddess Chamundeshwari.

However, progressive thinkers explained that Mahisha was a king loved by the people of the region and the city of Mysuru was named after him. However, right-wingers argue that Mahisha Dasara is celebrated to hurt the feelings of Hindus.

The supporters of Mahisha Dasara maintain that projecting Mahisha as a demon king is a myth and a distortion by vested interests.

Dr. HC Mahadevappa, District Incharge Minister for Mysuru had indicated that Mahisha Dasara would be allowed. However, the Congress government distanced itself from the issue and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the government was not celebrating Mahisha Dasara.

Interestingly, though the BJP’s Pratap Simha took a confrontational approach and said that Mahisha Dasara celebrations would not be allowed at any cost, the BJP’s SC Morcha in Mysuru supported thecelebrations.

Meanwhile, Mysuru is gearing up for the celebration of the world-famous Dasara festival which attracts about 50 lakh people from across the globe. The Mysuru Dasara will be celebrated by the state government between October 15 and October 24.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.