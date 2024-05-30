Progressive bodies to stage protest against Prajwal Revanna at his native district

Bengaluru, May 29 (IANS) Progressive organisations in Karnataka have given a 'Hassan Chalo' call on Thursday to protest against absconding JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the alleged sex video scandal in Karnataka.

Hasaan is the native district of Prajwal Revanna, who is also the sitting JD-S Lok Sabha MP from there.

Activists attached to more than 113 organisations headed towards Hassan from across the state, demanding stern action against Prajwal Revanna, who's is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Revanna.

The organisers have erected a huge platform in Hassan where more than 10,000 people are expected to gather by Thursday.

Prajwal Revanna's uncle and JD-S state President H.D. Kumaraswamy has claimed that the agitation is politically motivated.

Meenakshi Baali, the President of State Janawadi Mahila Organisation, said on Wednesday that H.D. Deve Gowda's family is known for issuing false statements and lies.

Thousands of people are going to participate in the agitation demanding justice for the victims of the alleged sex video scandal, she said.

She also said that forces in the state are making an attempt to prevent people from attending the agitation, but they are not going to succeed.

Author and senior counsel Bhanu Mustaq said that Prajwal Revanna took oath under the Constitution, yet he committed atrocities on women who had come to him seeking his assistance.

"This is an unforgivable act. This development needs to be condemned by the civil society. This agitation is being organised to demand the arrest of Prajwal Revanna," she said.

Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna has said that he will return to India on May 31 and present himself before the authorities.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said that Prajwal Revanna will be arrested once he lands in the Bengaluru airport.

