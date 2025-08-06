Production of electronics goods up six times in last 11 years, exports up 8 times

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The production of electronics goods in the country saw six-time growth in the last 11 years -- from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024-25, as exports surged eight times from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 3.27 lakh crore in the same period, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

India now has 300 mobile manufacturing units, from just two in 2014-15, while production of mobile phones has increased a whopping 28 times in the last 11 years -- from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 5.45 lakh crore, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The export of mobile phones saw a stupendous 127 per cent growth -- from Rs 1,500 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2 lakh crore in 2024-25, the minister said.

Industry estimates that the value addition for electronics manufacturing in India has increased substantially over the years. This achievement is a result of policy initiatives and reforms undertaken by the government in the last 11 years.

Moreover, the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing and IT hardware saw a cumulative investment of Rs 13,107 crore, with Rs 8,56,947 crore achieved in cumulative production, generating more than 1.35 lakh direct jobs (till June 2025), the minister informed.

Exports under this PLI scheme touched Rs 4,65,809 crore, the minister noted. As per industry estimates, each direct job leads to the creation of three indirect jobs in the economy.

More than $4 billion came as foreign direct investment (FDI) in the field of electronics manufacturing in the last five years (since FY 2020-21). Nearly 70 per cent of this FDI is contributed by the beneficiaries of the PLI scheme.

“Under the Semicon India programme, the government has approved six major projects so far to build and grow the semiconductor and display industry in India. These projects involve a total investment of over Rs 1.55 lakh crore. The approved projects are under various phases of implementation and are expected to generate over 27,000 direct jobs,” said the minister.

To further deepen electronics manufacturing, the government has launched the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), with a budgetary outlay of Rs 22,919 crore.

