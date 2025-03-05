Probe 'love jihad' angle in Bhilwara gangrape case: BJP MP

Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) BJP MP Damodar Agarwal on Wednesday demanded that a probe be conducted from a "love jihad" angle into the repeated gangrape of a woman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

Eight accused have been arrested in connection with the crime that sparked outrage.

According to the complaint filed on March 2, 2024, the victim said she had visited a cafe at the Badla intersection, where two men, Ashraf and his friend, laced her drink with sedatives and raped her.

The perpetrators recorded the assault and used the footage to blackmail her. Moreover, the accused circulated the video among their acquaintances, leading to her repeated gangrapes by multiple individuals.

SP Dharmendra Singh Yadav immediately formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and launched an intensive crackdown and arrested all the accused.

The accused were presented in court on Tuesday night, which sent them to a two-day police remand for further investigation.

Authorities are now examining digital evidence to determine the extent of the crime, including whether more videos exist and if other victims are involved.

Various social organisations and religious groups have also demanded strict action against the accused.

SP Yadav has assured that every aspect of the case will be thoroughly investigated, particularly the digital evidence recovered from the accused.

The prompt police response in arresting the accused has offered some reassurance, said officials.

Earlier, in the Beawar rape and blackmail case, the accused from the minority community were sexually assaulting minor girls from private schools, blackmailing them using explicit photos and videos.

According to the FIR, the girls were also allegedly pressured to recite 'kalma', observe fasts, and convert to Islam.

