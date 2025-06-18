'Pro-Pakistan' stand: Assam Police nab one more person in Nalbari

Guwahati, June 18 (IANS) Assam Police have arrested one person on the charges of posting pro-Pakistan content on social media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The arrest happened in the Nalbari district by a police team of Kamrup district in the state. The arrested person has been identified as Safiqul Hoque.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote, “Crackdown on Anti- national elements continue. @KamrupPolice arrested Safiqul Haque who was using different SIMs to use Facebook to post pro Pakistan and communal posts. After constant monitoring, Police nabbed him in Nalbari.”

With the latest arrest, the tally of total person nabbed in Assam for taking pro-Pakistan stand reached 94.

Among the 94 arrested people, the most prominent is the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam. He was the first person to be arrested in the state for the "pro-Pakistan" stand.

Aminul Islam, an AIUDF MLA from Assam's Dhing Assembly constituency, was arrested on May 1 on sedition charges following his provocative statement regarding the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

In a video clip circulated on social media, the AIUDF leader is heard claiming that the Pahalgam and Pulwama attacks were part of a "government conspiracy". Aminul Islam said, "Six years ago in Pulwama, when the RDX blast happened and 42 soldiers died, I said on that day that the Pulwama blast happened at the behest of a conspiracy of the Central government, and it was a conspiracy to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls."

He added that what happened in Pahalgam is that the "BJP has been peddling that the terrorists asked about religion and opened fire only on Hindus, and they let go of Muslims".

"But the victims said that the terrorists opened fire without asking about anybody's name, and I doubt that the nexus which was involved in the Pulwama attack in which RDX was used, is behind the Pahalgam incident," he said. "If the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government does not conduct a fair investigation into the incident and tries to bring a division between Hindus and Muslims, I would believe that this incident happened because of a conspiracy," he added.

However, the AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal distanced himself from his party legislator's comments. Ajmal said, "AIUDF stands with the government. The terrorists have no religion, and those who spread terrorism are against Islam."

