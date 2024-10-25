Priyanka Vadra’s affidavit conceals more than it reveals, alleges Amit Malviya

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya has criticised Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, contesting Lok Sabha bypoll from Wayanad, for allegedly omitting key asset details in her election affidavit. Malviya said her investment in Associated Journal Limited (AJL) is missing in the affidavit.

In a post on X on Friday, Malviya stated, "Priyanka Vadra’s affidavit conceals more than it reveals. One of the noted omissions from her affidavit is the investment in Associated Journal Limited (publishing National Herald newspaper). She has also conveniently excluded referring to the case against her, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in the same scam.”

Malviya further highlighted an Income Tax assessment order from 2022, which reported that Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi had acquired additional shares in AJL through trusts, reportedly without compliance with the Companies Act. He said, “The Income Tax department’s assessment order of 2022 said: To fulfil the objective of acquiring 100 per cent shares of AJL, one of the majority shareholders of the assessee (Young India) Rahul, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had purchased additional 47,513 and 2,62,411 shares through Rattan Deep Trust and Janhit Nidhi Trust respectively without complying with Companies Act.”

Malviya questioned the affidavit's silence on this acquisition, asking, "But the affidavit filed by Priyanka Vadra is silent on details pertaining to the acquisition of AJL’s shares. Has she given up her share or have they been usurped by Rahul Gandhi? What exactly happened? The Returning Officer is duty bound to ask these questions.”

Priyanka Gandhi’s affidavit lists assets worth approximately Rs 12 crore, including a 12,000 sq ft farmhouse near Shimla valued at Rs 5.64 crore and a Honda CRV valued at Rs 8 lakh. Additionally, her declared assets comprise mutual funds of Rs 2.24 crore, jewellery worth Rs 1.16 crore, and co-owned agricultural land in Mehrauli valued at Rs 2.10 crore with her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

Her husband, Robert Vadra, has declared movable assets worth over Rs 37.9 crore and immovable assets exceeding Rs 27.64 crore, including vehicles and stakes in several companies, according to the affidavit.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha bypolls in Wayanad on October 23, thereby marking her electoral debut. The election will be held on November 13.

