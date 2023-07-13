Priyanka sends b'day wishes to Malala: 'Be blessed with the best'

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has showered her birthday love on the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Pakistani global education activist and Hollywood producer Malala Yousafzai on her 26th birthday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a throwback smiling picture with Malala, and wrote, "Happy birthday @malala! May you be blessed with the best, always!" , with a pink heart emoji.

Malala replied to PeeCee’s post with a blush face emoji.

The young activist also penned a long note, remembering her first speech at the United Nations.

"Today I'm in Nigeria celebrating my birthday with girls, a tradition I started 10 years ago. Since my first speech @unitednations after surviving being shot, I finished my high school and graduated from university.

"I founded @MalalaFund and travelled to 31 countries to meet advocates like me who are fighting to improve access to girls' education," Malala wrote.

She added: "We have seen achievements and setbacks, but we keep fighting. At 16 years old, I couldn't imagine what the next decade would hold -- for myself or girls like me. But I was hopeful because I saw the world waking up to the injustices we faced."

Malala concluded by saying: “Today I can see the future more clearly -- because I have met our future leaders. Girls and young women, like the ones in this photo, understand the power of education -- and they are working to open the school gates wide enough for every child to enter.

"I know that if we match their determination, fund their work and follow their lead, we will see so much more progress in the next ten years."

