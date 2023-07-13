BTS Jungkook’s fans are swarming to buy previous songs in droves even before the new song is officially released, perhaps propelling him to another hit. With his solo track to be released very soon, BTS’ vocalist, Jungkook’s self composed and produced songs from 2020 and 2022, Still With You and My You, respectively, were uploaded on significant music platforms in the first week of July. Fans, to celebrate the artist’s solo track release, started streaming his previous songs and purchasing it.

This made the three-year-old song, ‘Still with You’ to achieve various records on iTunes, Spotify and various other Korean music platforms. The track turned out to be the first SoundCloud song by a BTS member to make a debut on the Top 100 Daily and Weekly Charts on Melon.

#JungKook's "Still With You" reaches #1 on the global Spotify Viral 100 chart. pic.twitter.com/f4UtBSmU6H — chart data (@chartdata) July 7, 2023

Apart from that, thai song became the first SoundCloud release of a BTS member which charted at #1 on US iTunes. Additionally, this song now has taken the place of the Most Liked Solo by a BTS member on MelOn in the first 24 hours in 2023.

Along with Jungkook, the artists who follow suit are Agust D aka BTS’ Suga at #2 for his song People Pt.2. Additionally, BTS’ Jimin takes his place at #3 and #4 with his songs Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy. #5 position is taken by BTS’ Suga again with his track Haegeum.

📊 “Still With You” breaks the record of most liked BTS member solo songs on MelOn on the first day of release in 2023: #1. Jungkook — Still With You 🔥#StillWithYouByJUNGKOOK #JungKook_Seven pic.twitter.com/8mQIhmNlBe — JK DAILYʲᵏ (@Daily_JKUpdate) July 4, 2023

Still With You also achieves the record for being the biggest debut for a SoundCloud song by the golden maknae on Spotify Daily and Weekly Global Charts.

Still With You owns everyone’s hearts and it is proved by the fact that the song debuted at #3 and made its place at #1 on Spotify Viral Global Songs making Jungkook the first K-pop solo artist to accomplish such a feat and have his song reach #1 on Spotify's Viral Global Song Chart.

Also Read: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Accused For Public Indecency