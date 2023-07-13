Hwasa of MAMAMOO, a k-pop girl group, has been charged with allegations of public indecency during her performance at Sungkyunkwan University Festival. The Student Parents and Human Rights Protection Representatives filed a police complaint about her performance at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival.

Hwasa Performed at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival on Monday. It was a part of tVn’s recent program Dancing Queens On The Road. While the performance was on her solo single ‘Don’t’, the association accused her of making some gestures that were not suitable and made some people uncomfortable.

The Student Parents along with the Human Rights Protection Solidarity, alleged that the artist made the viewers feel uncomfortable. They further stated that Hwasa created a discomfort among the public and that the gesture she made was out of her performance’s context.

In response to the allegations made by the people, Hwasa’s agency P NATION briefly commented on the matter. The agency stated that they understand that the police are reviewing the case. With this being said, Hwasa’s fans supported her.

While the police are reviewing the case, the news about the allegations surfaced online and her fans have extended their support and defended the artist. One of them wrote, “This is ridiculous.” “They are still investigating atm. While yes it was to college students and they may be doing adult things at their age, it doesn’t take away the fact that it was a school related event. Ngl I wouldn’t care, I’d be cheering her on but ofc that’s not how everyone may feel,” added another user. Someone also said, “These days many people are jobless...I totally get it..why they did so.”

Also Read: BTS Jungkook’s Solo Track’s Recording Preview Is Out