Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Shiva temple in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Satyrday offered prayers at a temple in the national capital.

Priyanka Gandhi visited a Lord Shiva temple in South Delhi's Defence Colony temple on the occasion of Parma Ekadashi and offered her prayers.

She took to Twitter and said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Parma Ekadashi, took the blessings of Lord Shiva by offering prayers at the Shiva temple in Delhi. May Lord Mahadev bless all the countrymen."

Priyanka Gandhi has been visiting temples even during her visits to Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and several other states.

