Priyanka Gandhi invests Rs 2.24 cr in Franklin India Flexi Cap, fund has ACC Ltd in its portfolio

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her poll debut, has large investments in mutual fund (MF) schemes and holds 13,200 units of Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund, valued at around Rs 2.24 crore, as per her election affidavit submitted for the Lok Sabha by-election in Kerala's Wayanad.

As per the fact sheet of Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund dated September 30, her portfolio includes stocks like ACC Ltd (a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kalyan Jewellers, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Technologies.

According to the website of Franklin India, the fund has invested 24.79 per cent of its total capital in banking, 10.92 per cent in IT, 6.51 per cent in telecom services, 4.78 per cent in cement and cement products, 4.48 per cent in construction, 4.3 per cent in automobile, 4.21 per cent in petroleum products, 4.01 per cent in consumer durables, and the rest is invested in other sectors.

The Congress candidate from Wayanad has also invested in other mutual fund schemes. These include Axis Growth Opportunities Fund, Axis Bluechip Fund, HDFC Small Cap Fund, and ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund, in which Rs 7.87 lakh, Rs 8.36 lakh, Rs 8.84 lakh and Rs 7.71 lakh have been invested, respectively (as of September 30).

Priyanka Gandhi has also invested in the stock market and her portfolio includes a total of 18 companies, out of which six are PSU stocks. The value of the total stock portfolio of the Congress leader is Rs 65.72 lakh (as of October 18). Out of the total, Rs 19.08 lakh is invested in government stocks. She holds 1,000 shares of IRCON International Ltd and their value is Rs 2.21 lakh and holds 2,000 shares of National Aluminum and 1,000 shares of NMDC, valued at Rs 4.64 lakh and Rs 2.31 lakh, respectively. She also has 1,000 shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Rites Ltd each. Their value is Rs 4.77 lakh and Rs 3.02 lakh, respectively. She also holds 500 shares of Railtel Corporation of India. Its value is Rs 2.11 lakh.

