For Priyanka Chopra, there’s ‘nothing like home’

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra has finally reached New York after weeks of shooting in India and the actress said that there’s nothing like home for her.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture. The image features a cityscape with a river, high-rise buildings, and a highway with cars in motion. The foreground showcases three decorated stones placed on a windowsill.

The caption on the image reads, "Nothing like home" followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

On March 19, on her way to the airport to go back home, Priyanka had shared that she had a very inspiring day after she met a woman selling guavas on the road.

Priyanka is heard narrating the entire inspirational story and said: “So, I don't do this very often but I was very inspired today. I was driving to Visakhapatnam airport on my way to Mumbai on my way to New York and I saw this woman selling guavas.”

“I love kaccha (raw) guavas so I stopped her and I asked her how much all the guavas are for and she said ‘Rs. 150’ so I gave her Rs 200 and she was trying to give me change and I said ‘no, please keep it. ‘“

Priyanka added: ““She obviously sold guavas for a living so she went away for a little while and before the red light changed to green she came back and she gave me two more guavas. A working woman, she did not want charity. Really moved me.”

On the work front, Priyanka is working on her highly-awaited project, "SSMB29".

Talking about "SSMB29", made under the direction of 'RRR' fame SS Rajamouli, the project will star Mahesh Babu in the lead. Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, protagonist Mahesh Babu's role in the film is believed to be inspired by Lord Hanuman.

"SSMB29" will mark Priyanka's return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She last appeared in P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic entertainer "Apuroopam".

