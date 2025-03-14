Priyanka Chopra reveals, 'It’s a working Holi for us'

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra is presently occupied with her highly-awaited project, "SSMB29". PeeCee even celebrated Holi on the set of her next in Odisha.

The diva took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures from her Holi celebration. The primary pic featured Priyanka flaunting the beautiful Holi colors on her face. This was followed by a photo of her posing with the "SSMB29" team. Her last snap of the post was of a plate full of colors.

"It’s a working Holi for us. Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones", she captioned the post.

PeeCee wore a simple yet elegant bodycon dress, along with hoop earrings.

Priyanka has been treating the netizens with several glimpses from her Odisha visit. She recently posted a few pictures and videos on social media of her landing in Odisha.

The photographs of PeeCee posing with the air hostesses were also doing rounds on social media. Additionally, the stunner dropped a still of her peeking out of an airplane window. Her social media feed also included several other glimpses from the journey.

In addition to this, Priyanka shared pictures of trees and videos of the scenic views she soaked in on the way to the shoot.

Talking about "SSMB29", made under the direction of 'RRR' fame SS Rajamouli, the project will star Mahesh Babu in the lead. Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, protagonist Mahesh Babu's role in the film is believed to be inspired by Lord Hanuman.

The reports claim that the ambitious project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 900–Rs 1,000 crores. The much-awaited drama is expected to be made in two parts.

"SSMB29" will mark Priyanka's return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She last appeared in P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic entertainer "Apuroopam".

PeeCee's last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose's 2016 drama, "The Sky Is Pink".

