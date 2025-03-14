Centre released Rs 32.68 cr for State Consumer Welfare (Corpus) fund in FY 24-25: Official

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Union government has released Rs 32.68 crore for the State Consumer Welfare (Corpus) Fund in FY 24-25, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday, ahead of the World Consumer Rights Day.

World Consumer Rights Day, observed annually on March 15, serves as an essential reminder of the need to uphold consumer rights and protection.

The day is an opportunity to promote the basic rights of all consumers and encourage those rights to be respected and protected.

“During the FY 2024-25, Rs 32.68 crore have been released to various states for the establishment/enhancement of their respective State Consumer Welfare (Corpus) fund as Central government share,” said the Ministry.

It added that during the period, 24 States and 1 UT have established the Consumer Welfare (Corpus) Funds.

Further, the government noted it aims for a safer, transparent, and consumer-friendly economy.

“As India observes World Consumer Rights Day 2025, the focus remains on ensuring a safer, more transparent, and consumer-friendly economy,” said the Ministry.

To empower consumers, strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms, and ensure a transparent and fair marketplace, the Department of Consumer Affairs introduced several new initiatives and policies.

“In 2024, major developments included improvements in e-commerce regulations, digital consumer protection, product safety standards, and sustainable consumption initiatives,” the Ministry said.

World Consumer Rights Day was first observed in 1983. The day commemorates President John F. Kennedy's address to the US Congress on March 15, 1962, where he became the first world leader to formally recognise consumer rights.

The theme for this year is, 'a just transition to sustainable lifestyles'.

“This theme reflects the urgent need to make sustainable and healthy lifestyle choices available, accessible, and affordable for all consumers -- while ensuring that these transitions uphold people’s basic rights and needs,” said the Ministry.

“This year’s campaign highlights the pathways needed to achieve sustainable lifestyles and calls for stronger consumer protection and empowerment worldwide,” it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.