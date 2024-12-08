Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share a sneak peek into their 6th wedding anniversary celebrations

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be next seen in the second season of the streaming series ‘Citadel’, is celebrating six years of togetherness with her musician husband Nick Jonas.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from their trip to New York.

The pictures also feature the couple’s daughter, Malti Marie. The actress wrote in the caption, “A quick lil New York moment (sic)”.

Nick also shared pictures from their trip. He wrote in the caption, “6 year wedding anniversary. Moana 2. Family time. New York City. What could be better? My heart is full.”

The couple tied the knot on December 1 and 2, 2018 as per Christian and Hindu traditions at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They hosted two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter through surrogacy in January 2022.

Earlier this year, the actress celebrated a working birthday on the sets of her upcoming project ‘The Bluff’. Nick, who couldn’t be with the actress in person, made sure that his wife had a great time by setting up a dosa truck on the film set, offering plain, masala, Mysore masala, onion and cheese dosas.

Nick visited India in January this year with his brothers Joe and Kevin to perform at the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in the second of her spy-thriller streaming show ‘Citadel’. As per reports, the second season of the global series is set to begin production this year, with Joe Russo, of Russo brothers, at the helm.

Priyanka will be returning to her role of Nadia along with Richard Madden, who essays the role of Mason Kane. The Russo brothers serve as executive producers on the global series. She also recently wrapped up the period film ‘The Bluff’. On the occasion of the film’s wrap-up, she had shared a fun video of herself wearing a face mask on the sets.

