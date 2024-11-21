Priyanka Chopra flaunts golden glow as she ‘plays with the sun’

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted her perfect sun-kissed skin in a slew of pictures she shared on social media.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of images. In the images, the actress has the sun rays fall on her perfect skin. In the last two pictures, the actress, who is seen in a burgundy outfit standing and striking a pose for the camera as the sun added the perfect natural lighting to the photographs.

“Playing with the sun…,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this week, she had shared a video of her reaching a base camp for a shoot early morning amidst heavy snowfall. In the clip, the actress, who is in London, was seengoing through the tough weather conditions and captioned it: “When u land at base camp at 6am and its snowing! In the video, Priyanka could be heard saying, “snow.”

In the video, thick snow can be seen covering the landscape as Priyanka makes her way towards the camp. Previously, the 'Quantico' star had shared a beautiful picture of her daughter, Malti Marie all bundled up in a cozy sweater, a printed floral jacket, and a cap.

Priyanka captioned the heartwarming post simply with "Autumn," along with falling leaves emojis.

On the professional front, Priyanka, who was last seen in Sam Heughan and Celine Dion-starrer “Love Again”, is all set to be seen in the series “Citadel 2”. In the actioner, Priyanka will reprise her role as the fiery Nadia. Actor Richard Madden will also return. Other details about the second installment are still under wraps.

Talking about films, she has “Heads Of State” with Idris Elba and John Cena, and “The Bluff” co-starring Karl Urban, in her upcoming lineup.

