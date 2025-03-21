Priyanka Chopra calls hubby Nick Jonas’ 'The Last Five Years' 'special'

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss a chance to hype each other on social media. PeeCee compiled a special social media post after witnessing husband’s Broadway musical "The Last Five Years".

Sharing a couple of glimpses from her night out, the diva dropped an appreciation post for "The Last Five Years" team.

Calling the show 'special', Priyanka wrote, "I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented...Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway".

Before this, PeeCee used social media to invite fans to join her for the premiere of “The Last Five Years.” An excited Priyanka asked netizens, 'Who is going with me?' in the caption.

Additionally, as part of the promotion, Nick and Adrienne Warren also appeared on 'The Tonight Show' to talk about their next. Posting photographs from the episode on his official IG, Nick shared, “Last night on @fallontonight for @thelastfiveyears - 4 day countdown until performances start!.”

Last month, Priyanka took her 'first theatre trip' to see Nick's Broadway production “The Last Five Years.” The couple was joined by their daughter Malti.

Nick shared some photos from their trip on social media. In one of the photos, little Malti can be seen pointing towards a poster of Nick. The other images flaunted the posters and hoardings of the show outside the theatre.

"Three week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today (red heart emoji) @priyankachopra @thelastfiveyears", Nick captioned the post.

In the meantime, Priyanka is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's "SSMB29", alongside Mahesh Babu.

Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, the project is being shot in Odisha.

"SSMB29" will mark Priyanka's return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She last appeared in P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic entertainer "Apuroopam".

