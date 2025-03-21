BRS delegation led by KTR to attend Chennai meet on delimitation

Hyderabad, March 21 (IANS) A delegation from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by its Working President K.T. Rama Rao, has departed for Chennai to attend a conference of southern states scheduled on Saturday to discuss the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

The party said Rama Rao would address the current delimitation policy, highlighting the losses it has caused and will continue to cause to southern states, while also proposing measures to rectify this injustice.

Under his leadership, a team comprising several senior BRS party leaders will participate in the conference convened by DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

The meeting, to be chaired by Stalin, will focus on the contentious issue of delimitation and its potential to undermine the parliamentary representation of South Indian states.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, has warned that the current delimitation policy weakens the representation of southern states, severely impacting these states that play a crucial role in the country’s economic development.

The BRS, which has consistently opposed this policy from the outset, will elaborate on its stance during Saturday’s meeting.

KTR emphasised that the BRS has been at the forefront of identifying and raising awareness about the injustice faced by southern states, consistently informing the public and leading the fight on this issue.

He expressed hope that, following Saturday’s conference, all southern states would unite and stand together for the future of their people, who have paved the way for the nation’s progress. The BRS leadership believes that this conference will strengthen the unity of southern states and send a strong message of opposition to the central government regarding the proposed delimitation policy.

A delegation of DMK leaders had met KTR in Hyderabad on March 13 to invite the party for the March 22 meeting.

KTR slammed the Central government’s approach to delimitation, which is set to be based on population figures from the latest census. He argued that this move would disproportionately penalise states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, which have successfully adhered to the Centre’s family planning initiatives over the decades.

