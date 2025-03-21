Wolves forward Matheus Cunha handed additional one-match suspension and fined 50k pound

London, March 21 (IANS) The FA have issued Matheus Cunha with an additional one-match suspension and fine following his sending off against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup fifth round earlier this month.

The suspension means the Brazilian will be absent from Vitor Pereira's squad for the Premier League matches against West Ham United and Ipswich Town, before returning ahead of the top flight fixture with Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a one-match suspension and £50,000 fine on Matheus Cunha. The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward was charged with acting in an improper manner after he was sent off around the 121st minute of their FA Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

"The player subsequently admitted the charge. The Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them will be published in due course. Matheus Cunha will now be suspended from domestic football until Sunday 13th April,” read the statement by the FA.

This is not Cunha’s first offence of the season having already been handed a two game ban by the Football Association (FA) After he was charged with ‘misconduct’ for acting in an ‘improper manner’ after a 1-2 defeat against Ipswich Town at the Molineux Stadium on December 14.

The incident took place after the final whistle when Jack Taylor scored an injury-time winner for the visitors. Cunha elbowed a member of the Ipswich staff before snatching his glasses off his face. The Brazilian forward was also fined 80,000 pound for the incident.

Cunha has been a key player for Wolves this season, he has so far scored 15 goals and provided four assists across all competitions and 13 of the goals have come in the league.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.