Priyank Kharge fires back at BJP after aide’s arrest on drug peddling case

Bengaluru, July 14 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT, Priyank Kharge, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP after Maharashtra Police arrested his close associate Lingaraj Kanni on drug peddling charges, asserting that the Congress has already taken swift disciplinary action and challenging the BJP to show similar resolve against its own tainted leaders.

The arrested individual, Lingaraj Kanni, is president of the Kalaburagi South Block Congress Unit and is known to be close to both Priyank Kharge and Congress MLA Allamaprabhu Patil.

Kanni was apprehended by the Thane Police in Maharashtra’s Thane city while allegedly attempting to sell narcotic substances. According to police, he was found in possession of 120 bottles of banned Codeine-based syrup worth approximately Rs 27,000. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bazarpeth Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

Speaking to IANS, Priyank Kharge defended the Congress’s stance, saying: “BJP can do whatever they want. We are law-abiding citizens and a law-abiding party. The minute such news surfaced, we acted immediately and suspended him. Whether it’s Rs 27,000 or Rs 27 crore, the value doesn’t matter—we have taken action.”

He challenged the BJP to demonstrate the same integrity, stating: “Similarly, let the BJP show some spine and suspend their MLAs who are accused of rape, atrocities against SCs and STs, or under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). Let them clean their own house before talking about us. We have zero tolerance for anyone breaking the law in our party.”

Kharge also criticised the BJP’s selective outrage, pointing to the silence over allegations against its coalition partners.

“What about North Kannada or South Kannada? Many videos have surfaced involving their ally Janata Dal (Secular). Have they uttered a single word in the Prajwal Revanna case? At least we have the spine to take action when necessary,” he said.

Hitting back at personal attacks, Kharge added: “According to the BJP, whatever happens in Karnataka is Priyank Kharge’s fault. They have no real issues to raise, so they’re trying to make this into one. It’s a small matter worth Rs 27,000. He broke the law, and we took action.”

Meanwhile, police sources confirmed that Kanni had joined the Congress during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections after previously being affiliated with the BJP.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, with further details expected in the coming days.

