Priyank Kanoongo appointed as NHRC member

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Priyank Kanoongo as a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), an official statement said on Monday.

The appointment was made under the approval of President Murmu on Saturday, an official said.

Bhopal-based Kanoongo earlier served as a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) from 2015-2018.

He served as Chairperson of the NCPCR from 2019-2024.

The Commission consists of a Chairperson, five full-time members and seven deemed members.

The statute lays down qualifications for the appointment of the Chairperson and members of the Commission.

The NHRC in the country was established on October 12, 1993.

The statute under which the NHRC is established is the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHRA), 1993, as amended by the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Act, 2006.

It is in conformity with the Paris Principles, adopted at the first international workshop on national institutions for the promotion and protection of human rights held in Paris in October 1991, and endorsed by the General Assembly of the United Nations by its Regulations 48/134 of December 20, 1993.

Earlier on Monday, the NHRC organised an open house discussion on the rights of gig workers in hybrid mode in New Delhi.

The discussions were held in three technical sessions -- 'Informality of the Gig workers' social security benefits and their legal ambiguity', 'Deprivation of health, mental health, safety and security of gig workers', and 'Gender disparity and financial instability for women gig workers'.

In her keynote address, NHRC Acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said that there is a need for targeted efforts through regulatory frameworks to address gig worker's challenges, including long working hours, financial strain, and physical exhaustion.

She said that more than 83 per cent of app-based drivers work more than 10 hours daily, which puts them under physical and mental strain, added by policies like "10-minute deliveries and unrealistic targets which also result in avoidable accidents".

Women face additional challenges such as safety risks, erratic schedules, and physical demands, discouraging their participation and raising concerns about their well-being, said Sayani.

NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal said that it is crucial to check the implementation of laws such as the Social Security Code 2020 and the various other labour laws in the country to ensure gig workers' welfare.

He also noted that several states like Karnataka, Rajasthan and Jharkhand are focusing on providing social security to gig workers but more needs to be done to address their other major concerns relating to health insurance, minimum wages, stress-free working conditions protecting their dignity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.