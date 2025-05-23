Priyamvada Kant calls retuning to Tenali Ram 'a huge achievement'

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Priyamvada Kant opened up about returning to the show "Tenali Ram" as Sharda for season two during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

Calling it a huge achievement, the former 'Splitsvilla' contestant told IANS, "Having the same cast return for a second season, with the same names and roles, is quite rare — it’s actually happened for the first time on Indian television. We’re very lucky that this opportunity came our way, and I feel privileged to reprise the role of Sharda."

Sharing if playing the same character felt repetitive, Kant said, "Not at all. Seven years is a long time, and the show returned after a significant gap. In fact, I had left the first season after a year due to creative differences, but for seven years, I kept receiving messages from fans saying, "We miss you as Sharda, please come back." I never imagined I’d return to the same role. When the opportunity came, I had to take it. This kind of thing rarely happens — a show being revived with its original cast because of public demand. As actors, Krishna and I have both grown in these years. So while we are playing the same characters, there’s a depth and maturity that’s new."

The diva also shared an update about her Bollywood debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

"That film was very special — my first film. The songs were released on Zee Music and became quite popular. But unfortunately, the film wasn’t completed. Only the climax was left, which may never be shot. It was disappointing, especially since I had turned down a TV show for that project. Still, the experience was amazing. Nawaz and Tamannaah are brilliant and very professional. It’s sad the film didn’t release.", she revealed.

Disclosing if the delay was due to production issues, Kant went on saying, "I’m not entirely sure. There were script differences, and then the lockdown happened. Later, the actors’ dates didn’t align. Internally, a lot was going on, but I don’t know the full story. All I know is that ninety-five percent of the film was done."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.