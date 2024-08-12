Private tutor in Bengal arrested for molesting minor student

Kolkata, Aug 12 (IANS) The West Bengal Police have arrested a private tutor at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district for allegedly molesting a minor girl student who used to come for tuition at a tutorial run by the accused.

State police sources said that the accused tutor was arrested late Sunday night on the basis of a complaint filed by the parents of the victim, a student of higher secondary standard.

“As per the complaint, the case of molestation took place on Saturday evening, when the accused tutor asked her to wait at a tutorial class even after other students left and thereafter molested her. The victim student finally informed the parents on Sunday, and the latter informed the Baruipur Police Station, following which the accused was arrested late Sunday night,” a state police official said.

The police have registered a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012. The accused will be presented at Baruipur Sub-divisional Court on Monday afternoon, where the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

“On Saturday my daughter went to the tutorial. Even after the class was over, the tutor asked her to wait. Thereafter he resorted to his misdeeds. Such behaviour from a teacher is simply unbecoming. He should be punished,” the victim’s father said.

Meanwhile, as the information on the matter has surfaced, some other present and former female students of the same tutorial have started raising similar complaints against the accused tutor. However, they admitted that this is the first time that the matter has reached the level of police complaint.

The incident of the minor student molestation has surfaced at a time when the entire state is rocked by the incident of rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata-based and state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital last week.

A civic volunteer, Sanjay Ray, has already been arrested and currently is in police custody.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.