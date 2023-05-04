Private help raped in Delhi's GB Pant Hospital, accused arrested

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) A 40-year-old private help was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man at the GB Pant Hospital in the national Capital, the police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred in the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, and the accused, who was known to the victim, was arrested on Tuesday.

The officer said that an incident of sexual assault on a women working at the GB Pant Hospital (as a private help) was reported on the intervening night of May 1-2.

"A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the IP Estate police station, and the accused was arrested on the same day," the officer said.

As per the police, neither the medical examination of the victim nor the investigation conducted so far has confirmed that any object was inserted into her private parts, contrary to claims being made on social media.

"The victim, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, also didn't level any such allegation in her statement," the officer said.

