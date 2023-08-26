Prince to showcase strategic mastery in flipping the odds on 'MTV Roadies'

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) When it comes to 'MTV Roadies', it is best to only expect the unexpected. This time, in a bad turn for the Prince Gang, they have lost their momentum of hard won victories after a bunch of losses this week.

However, Prince Narula is not one to quit, and bringing new dynamics he will be seen unleashing a strategic masterstroke which will shift the odds in their turn once again, to the surprise of many.

While Gautam Gulati is normally known for his more calculating demeanour, Prince has been more of a strategic player, devising clever and intuitive ways to ensure victory. This time too, in a bid to secure his gang's position, he will not only shield his own members but will also give crucial advice during a high-stakes vote-out session.

After last week's Immunity and Roadium task, now the time has come for the vote-outs, and with six immune Roadies and most of the contestants are in danger of elimination. Sonu Sood will also be merciless and will be seen reducing the immunity value to 1000 Roadiums each.

To win the immunity, each gang members will be seen pitching to their gang leaders and during the pitching session, Sachin will share his insecurity in the game since he is everyone’s target due to alliances not being in place anymore.

Rhea Chakraborty will be seen responding to this saying: “Kya hua, Alliance kyu nahi rahi?” In response to this, Digvijay from Gautam’s Gang will quickly jump to his defence and explain that the alliance was not broken by him.

Rhea then asked: “Toh kisne todi hai?” after which Himanshu, also from the Gautam Gang breaks his silence and reveals that Prince had already spoken to the Roadies before hand, encouraging them to only play the game for themselves and not focus on alliances.

Following this, Himanshu is seen getting into an intense argument with Rhea’s gang members.

While the contestants argue, Rhea is seen blaming Gautam exclaiming, “Your gang is breaking the alliance, not mine!”

Hearing Rhea’s stance, Gautam said: “Everyone is doing that”.

“Woh Prince ki baat sunna chahte hai, tere nahi!,” Rhea added.

Amidst the contestants' fights and allegations regarding broken alliances, furious Rhea said: "Tumlog ko itna nahi dikh raha hai ki tum dono ki alliance mein ek Gang weak ho rahi hai toh Gang Leader insecure hoke aaya hai tumhare pass. Game khel gaya tumhare saath."

Prince responds: “Meri haar jeet mein mere logon ka pyaar nahi badlegi, par main fattu game nahi khelta”.

When Sonu Sood asked Gautam to speak on the vote outs, Gautam suggested Himanshu speak on his behalf, but Prince will interrupt saying, "Ab Gautam sir ki taraf se bolo."

Gautam gets offended and said: "Ek kaam kar, isko bolne do...isko akele bolne do, khelne do usko, karne do baat meri gang se." After this, Gautam will be seen walking out of the Vote-out pit.

In the middle of this verbal spat, Sonu Sood reveals the payback time for Priyanka from Prince’s gang, who had received immunity due to the Kaandi joker card.

As a ‘Karm’ to the ‘Kaand’, Prince will have to take one immunity from his gang and give it to the other gang, choosing Vashu’s immunity among all others.

With Vashu now unsafe and the Gautam-Rhea alliance formed, Prince is in the danger of losing another Gang member, but a new twist will follow as the game turns around everyone’s heads.

‘MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.

