Prime minister dials up Prachanda, discusses bilateral cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephone conversation with his Nepal counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation and followed-up on discussions held during Prachanda’s recent visit to India from May 31 to June 3 so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Nepal, a close and friendly neighbor, is a key partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

The telephone conversation continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries, official sources said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.