'Thika Maka Thanda' enters post-production

'Thika Maka Thanda' is a content-driven movie starring twins in lead roles. Led by Ramakrishna and Harikrishna, the film is produced by Tirupathi Srinivasa Rao of the TSR Group.



TSR Movie Makers is producing this promising outing directed by Venkat, who has previously worked as a co-director under the likes of Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vikram K Kumar and Cheran. Annie, who proved her talent as a child artist in the past, is making her debut as a heroine.

Producer Tirupathi Srinivasa Rao today said that he has entered the industry with the aim of bringing out meaningful films. He described 'Thika Maka Thanda' as a story-driven movie written by Niroop Kumar and executed with perfection by Venkat. "Our film is a clean family drama with no trace of vulgarity. Suresh Bobbili's music is a stand-out feature. Sid Sriram's song 'Ohho Puththadi Bomma' has already clocked 11 lakh views on YouTube. We are currently carrying out post-production works," he added.

Director Venkat said that the film's story takes place in the backdrop of a village in 1990. "The premise involves a stubborn social problem that has rendered the whole village amnesiac. 'Thika Maka Thanda', as the story progresses, talks about how the village tries to get rid of the social menace. A remote village in Warangal district is where we shot the film in beautiful locations. Ramakrishna and Harikrishna are commendable. Annie's performance will be loved by the audience. We are also confident that the music and cinematography will be major highlights," he added.

Cast:

Ramakrishna, Harikrishna, Annie, Rekha Nirosha, Shivannarayana, VKV, Bobby Bedi, Yadamma Raju, Bullet Bhasker, Rocket Raghava, Rama Chandra, Gowry Shanker, Sujatha, Praneethram Narra.