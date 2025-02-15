Prez Rule in Manipur will pave way for due political settlements: Apex tribal body

Imphal, Feb 15 (IANS) Reiterating its support to the President’s Rule in Manipur, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), an apex body of Kuki-Zo tribals in the state, on Saturday, expressed confidence that it would pave the way for due political settlements.

The KZC, a conglomerate of Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and several other organisations of Kuki-Zo tribal communities, said that the Council receives positively the government’s declaration of the President’s Rule in the state. “We are hopeful it (President’s Rule) would pave the way for due political settlements and peaceful coexistence (of Meitei and Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribals) as a good neighbour,” KZC Secretary (Information) Khaikhohauh Gangte said.

Reacting to the comments of BJP’s northeast in-charge Sambit Patra to protect the territorial integrity of Manipur, the KZC claimed: “Patra may be unaware or has chosen not to be aware that Meitei physically violated Manipur’s territorial integrity on May 3, 2023, when they massacred, attacked church buildings, destroyed the homes, and forcefully displaced the Kuki-Zo people from the Imphal valley.”

The KZC alleged in a statement that N. Biren Singh-led (former Chief Minister) ethnic cleansing has separated Kuki-Zo and Meitei demographically and physically. “Kuki-Zo are not separatists, Meiteis have separated Kuki-Zo from Manipur. More than 250 Kuki-Zo people have died in this ethnic conflict, over 7000 Kuki-Zo homes have been destroyed, more than 360 places of worship have been set on fire or destroyed, and more than 40,000 Kuki-Zo people have become homeless,” the apex tribal body claimed.

Patra on Friday said in Imphal that after the imposition of the President’s Rule, the “60-member state Assembly was put under suspended animation” meaning that the state Assembly can be revived on a future date as and when the President of India deems fit. “The BJP governments are committed to continue the peace efforts in the state and to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur. There would be no compromise on the territorial integrity of the state. Illegal infiltration into Manipur would not be allowed in any circumstances and such attempts would be dealt with severely,” Patra had told the media.

After the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on February 9, hectic parleys took place to choose an alternate leader of the ruling BJP legislature party who would be the Chief Minister of the new government. Since February 9, Patra, a Lok Sabha member from Puri (Odisha) held a series of meetings with the Ministers, MLAs and leaders of BJP and other party allies to take their views. The BJP MP also held several meetings with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan and discussed the prevailing political situation in the trouble-torn state.

“As we could not finalise a consensus name for the leader of the legislature party who could be the next Chief Minister after Biren Singh’s resignation, the Governor recommended to the President to impose the President’s Rule in the state,” another senior BJP leader said. He said: “There are three factions among the Ministers and MLAs proposing different names for the CM’s post.”

He said that last week, the Central BJP leaders separately called Biren Singh, ministers, a few leaders and MLAs to Delhi, and discussed the political and ethnic situation in Manipur.

BJP sources said that state Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Municipal Administrations, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Rajya Member from Manipur Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba are the frontrunners for the Chief Minister’s post.

The BJP is trying to choose a leader who will be acceptable both among tribals – Kuki-Zo-Hmar and Naga and the majority non-tribal Meitei communities. Non-tribal Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley while Nagas and Kuki-Zo-Hmar constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

