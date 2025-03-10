Prez Murmu, PM Modi, others congratulate Rohit & Co as Men in Blue trounce NZ to lift ICC Champions Trophy (Ld)

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others on Sunday hailed the victory of Team India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy as the Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets in the finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Set a target of 252 on a slow and turning Dubai pitch, the Men in Blue made an impressive start with captain Rohit Sharma targeting the bowlers while his opening partner Shubhman Gill played the role of an anchor. Even as the New Zealand bowlers managed to apply brakes on the Indian run flow by grabbing quick wickets of Gill and run-machine Virat Kohli, the middle order led by Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings.

Eventually, the run chase went down to the wire and India managed to win another ICC title in a span of 1 year after the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup heartbreak.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote: "Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025. India becomes the only team to win the Trophy thrice. The players, the management and the support staff deserve highest accolades for creating cricketing history. I wish Indian cricket a very bright future."

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display."

Expressing his happiness over the victory of Men in Blue, HM Shah wrote on X: "A victory that scripts history. Congratulations to Team India on clinching a stunning victory in the ICC #ChampionsTrophy2025. Your fiery energy and unassailable dominance on the pitch made the nation proud, setting a new benchmark for cricketing excellence. May you always come off with flying colors."

BJP national president and Union Minister J.P. Nadda wrote: "Champion of Champions. My heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Men's Cricket Team for winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by defeating New Zealand in finals. This victory speaks volumes about the team's determination and never give up attitude. Each player gave their best, and this is a win that will be remembered for years to come. The whole nation is celebrating today, and I’m sending my best wishes to the team for continued success."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated Team India on their superb victory.

Taking to X, he wrote: "A phenomenal team effort culminated in a glorious victory for the Indian cricket team as they lift the #ChampionsTrophy ! Brilliant performance by the skipper @ImRo45 and everyone in the team! Your achievement fills 140 crore hearts with utmost pride."

Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X: "Smashing victory, boys! Each one of you has made a billion hearts swell with pride. #TeamIndia’s phenomenal run in the tournament, marked by brilliant individual performances and sheer dominance on the field, has been truly inspiring. Congratulations, Champions!"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote: "A flawless campaign, a perfect ending! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025 and to New Zealand for a strong tournament. Rohit and his men rise to the occasion, delivering a campaign of excellence, a final of composure, and a victory to cherish. Champions once again!"

On Sunday, Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76 while Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya chipped in with important contributions to give India their third Champions Trophy triumph with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final.

A chase of 252 looked like an easy task for India on a pitch which didn’t give much turn, but a fighting New Zealand making regular strikes meant that it wasn't a cakewalk. After Rohit fell for an explosive 83-ball 76, there was a sudden nervous energy in India’s chase. But the enviable batting depth, despite New Zealand’s spinners fighting hard, meant they got over the line with an over to spare.

While Iyer made 48 off 62 balls, Rahul kept his calm to stay till the end and be 34 not out off 33 balls to ensure India got its third Champions Trophy title after 2002 and 2013, becoming the most successful team in the eight-team tournament’s history in front of a stadium majorly filled by Indian fans.

The win would also come as a soothing balm for the Indian team and its ardent fans after missing out on the 2023 ODI World Cup triumph on home soil. On a sunny afternoon, contrasting half-centuries from all-rounders Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls) and Michael Bracewell (53 not out off 40 balls) took New Zealand to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

India's spinners called the shots majorly to pick five wickets collectively on a sluggish pitch. Wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy picked two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja had a scalp to his name to set the base for a super consistent team.

Team India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh in its opening match before trouncing arch-rival Pakistan.

Team India also defeated New Zealand in its last league match to emerge as table toppers, eventually defeating Australia in the semi-final.

