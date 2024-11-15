Prez Murmu, PM Modi, HM Shah extend greetings on Guru Nanak Dev's Prakash Parv

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday conveyed their warm wishes to the nation on the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev also known as 'Prakash Parv,' highlighting his teachings, which continue to inspire millions worldwide with messages of truth, compassion, and service.

Taking to the social media platform X, President Murmu shared a heartfelt post honouring Guru Nanak Dev's enduring legacy.

"On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially to the Sikh community," she wrote.

"Guru Nanak Dev Ji has shown us the path of spirituality based on hard work and has taught us to build a society based on truth, contentment, kindness, and love. He emphasised sharing in social life, which is the path to social harmony," she said.

The President urged people to adopt Guru Nanak's ideals, stating, "It is our collective responsibility to embody his teachings and work toward a harmonious and egalitarian society."

PM Modi also conveyed his wishes, emphasising Guru Nanak’s guidance toward compassion and unity. "Congratulations on the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," PM Modi posted on X.

"May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire us to carry forward the spirit of compassion, kindness, and humility. His message motivates us to serve society and contribute positively to the world," he added.

In a special video message, PM Modi expanded on the profound impact of Guru Nanak's teachings. "The learning from the Guru leads us to God, and once the ego is destroyed it leads us to the light which spreads," he noted.

Reflecting on Guru Nanak’s transformative role, he said, "At a time when the country was weakened by divisions of caste and religion, Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us that the divine light resides in everyone, and that caste is not an identity. He urged us to live a life dedicated to chanting the name of the divine, earning honestly, and sharing with others."

PM Modi further extended his wishes for Dev Deepawali, a festival observed with great fervour in Varanasi, where thousands of diyas are lit in devotion.

"On this auspicious day, I extend my greetings for both Prakash Parv and Dev Deepawali," he said, recognising the significance of both celebrations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the tributes, honouring Guru Nanak as a symbol of truth, mercy, and equality.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on the Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he wrote on X.

"Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a unique example of truth, compassion, and equality. His teachings have been a guide for all mankind. Guru Nanak Ji's life will continue to show us the path of peace, humanity, and harmony," HM Shah said and reiterated Guru Nanak’s timeless guidance, expressing hope that his teachings would continue to inspire humanity on the path of peace and unity.

