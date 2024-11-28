President tells armed forces to focus on cyber warfare, terrorism

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) President Murmu on Thursday said that the armed forces not only need to secure India's national interests but also prepare for new security challenges like cyber warfare and terrorism.

Addressing student officers and faculty of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, she said, “In the fast-changing geo-political environment, we need to be well-prepared to tackle any situation. We not only have to secure our national interests but also prepare for new national security challenges like cyber warfare and terrorism.”

She expressed confidence that courses at Defence Services Staff College will prepare student officers for higher responsibilities and as strategists who can deal with complex situations in an effective manner.

The President said the college has made commendable contribution to training and educating potential leaders of the armed forces of India and friendly foreign countries and selected civilian officers.

She said our Defence personnel, who always serve with the spirit of 'Nation First', deserve high praise.

The President welcomed the fact that women officers were now commanding various units in all the three services.

“I am also delighted to know that there are some women officers among you, attending this course. I hope that the number of women officers in this course will rise in the near future,” she said.

She expressed hope of witnessing more and more women joining the armed forces, where they can demonstrate exceptional capabilities and break new ground in uncharted territories.

The President said that India is rising and the world is acknowledging its growth in various sectors including Defence.

"India is moving towards indigenisation and self-reliance to keep the armed forces ready to meet future challenges. Our country is being developed as a major Defence manufacturing hub, and is moving towards becoming a reliable Defence partner and big exporter," she said.

